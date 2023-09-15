India report: Political parties issue whips for mandatory attendance at Parliament's special session

A special session is to be called in Parliament from September 18th–22nd

The BJP has issued a whip to all its MPs, asking them to ensure their presence during the upcoming Parliament session from September 18. Credit: ANI/Pralhad Joshi Twitter

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 15/09/2023

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacks opposition INDIA alliance by saying it wants to end Hindu's Sanatan Dharma
  • Opposition criticises the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party's G-20 festivities by highlighting the loss of security personnel in Jammu & Kashmir, located in northern India.
  • INDIA alliance to boycott 14 TV news anchors; Ruling Bhartiya Janata Party slams 'Emergency era mindset'
  • Colleges in Kozhikode (South) shut for two days due to Nipah virus, the Southern Indian state of Kerala on alert
