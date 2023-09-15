India report: Political parties issue whips for mandatory attendance at Parliament's special session

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacks opposition INDIA alliance by saying it wants to end Hindu's Sanatan Dharma
- Opposition criticises the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party's G-20 festivities by highlighting the loss of security personnel in Jammu & Kashmir, located in northern India.
- INDIA alliance to boycott 14 TV news anchors; Ruling Bhartiya Janata Party slams 'Emergency era mindset'
- Colleges in Kozhikode (South) shut for two days due to Nipah virus, the Southern Indian state of Kerala on alert
Did you ask your loved ones today 'R U OK?'
14/09/202309:24
Here are some tips for maintaining children's dental hygiene
15/09/202311:32
This fitness enthusiast discovered the drive to excel in physical fitness after his wife's accident
15/09/202321:44