India Report: BJP, Congress spar over PM Modi's alleged security breach

Police personnel stop the protestors near the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally on January 5, 2022 in Firozpur, India. Source: AAP Image/Sanjeev Kumar/Hindustan Times/Sipa USA

Published 7 January 2022 at 3:20pm
Presented by Vishvaratna Srivastava
In this latest SBS Hindi report from India: Row escalates between Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab visit and security concerns; No decision yet on imposing full lockdowns as coronavirus cases spike in Mumbai and Delhi and more.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

