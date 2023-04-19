India report: Buddha's teachings antidote for contemporary challenges: PM Modi

- PM Modi highlights Buddha's teachings as a solution to global problems
- Indian government emphasises safety of Indians as tensions escalate in Sudan
- Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto set to visit India next month
- Bhubaneswar to host the G20 Education Working Group's meeting next week
- Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's request to stay defamation conviction.
- Ahmedabad court acquits all accused in case related to 2002 Gujarat riots
LISTEN TO
Ankita gave her late mum a longer life through a liver transplant. Now, she's at the World Transplant Games
SBS Hindi
19/04/202310:49
LISTEN TO
King Charles' coronation ceremony to feature an Australian connection
SBS Hindi
21/04/202304:35
LISTEN TO
No plans for students with HECS debt in Labor's upcoming budget
SBS Hindi
21/04/202307:54