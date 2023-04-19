India report: Buddha's teachings antidote for contemporary challenges: PM Modi

INDIA GLOBAL BUDDHIST SUMMIT 2023

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives his address after inaugurating the first Global Buddhist Summit, hosted by the Indian ministry of culture in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation, in New Delhi, India, 20 April 2023. Source: EPA / HARISH TYAGI/EPA/AAP Image

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 21/04/2023

  • PM Modi highlights Buddha's teachings as a solution to global problems
  • Indian government emphasises safety of Indians as tensions escalate in Sudan
  • Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto set to visit India next month
  • Bhubaneswar to host the G20 Education Working Group's meeting next week
  • Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's request to stay defamation conviction.                     
  • Ahmedabad court acquits all accused in case related to 2002 Gujarat riots
Ankita gave her late mum a longer life through a liver transplant. Now, she's at the World Transplant Games

SBS Hindi

19/04/202310:49
King Charles' coronation ceremony to feature an Australian connection

SBS Hindi

21/04/202304:35
No plans for students with HECS debt in Labor's upcoming budget

SBS Hindi

21/04/202307:54
