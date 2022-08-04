SBS Hindi

India report: CBI raids house of Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister over liquor policy

India: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Address Closing Ceremony Of Happiness Utsav

(Left to Right) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Shivani Verma Brahma Kumari and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at an event in New Delhi, India. Credit: Hindustan Times/Sipa USA/AAP Image

Published 19 August 2022 at 3:09pm
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India.

  • Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids the house of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over liquor policy
  • Criminals fearless in Bihar (eastern India) after the grand alliance formed government, says the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP)
  • Mehbooba Mufti condemns voting rights for non-locals in the northern Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir·     
  • Boat found off Maharashtra coast (west) abandoned by Australian couple; Maharashtra ATS on high alert
