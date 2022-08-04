India report: CBI raids house of Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister over liquor policy

- Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids the house of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over liquor policy
- Criminals fearless in Bihar (eastern India) after the grand alliance formed government, says the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP)
- Mehbooba Mufti condemns voting rights for non-locals in the northern Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir·
- Boat found off Maharashtra coast (west) abandoned by Australian couple; Maharashtra ATS on high alert
Indian film 'Maasa' nominated for an AACTA award in Australia
04/08/202210:22
Shefali Shah - A woman of substance on and off screen
18/08/202204:44
IFFM 2022: 'By God's grace, I have been busy but no Hollywood projects yet', says Abhishek Bachchan
18/08/202207:31