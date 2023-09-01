India report: China asks India to 'remain calm' over border map dispute

- Chinese President Xi Jinping may skip Delhi G20 summit
- The third meeting of the opposition's INDIA alliance begins in Mumbai
- Bharatiya Janata Party launches scathing attack on Opposition Alliance
- Rahul Gandhi questions Prime Minister Modi's silence over Adani row
- Indian government calls a five-day session of Parliament from 18 September
- India is set to launch its first Solar Mission Aditya-L1 on 02 September
