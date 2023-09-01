India report: China asks India to 'remain calm' over border map dispute

Image of a globe focusing on Southeast Asia

India strongly objected to China's 'map' that asserts ownership over Indian territories Credit: samxmeg/Getty Images

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 01/09/2023

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping may skip Delhi G20 summit
  • The third meeting of the opposition's INDIA alliance begins in Mumbai
  • Bharatiya Janata Party launches scathing attack on Opposition Alliance
  • Rahul Gandhi questions Prime Minister Modi's silence over Adani row
  • Indian government calls a five-day session of Parliament from 18 September
  • India is set to launch its first Solar Mission Aditya-L1 on 02 September
LISTEN TO
hindi_310823_gautamPande_passwardProtection.mp3 image

Are your passwords good enough or are you leaving the door wide open for hackers?

SBS Hindi

01/09/202309:52
LISTEN TO
Hindi_tempvisa_030823 image

More protection in demand for temporary visa-holder migrant workers

SBS Hindi

01/09/202307:28
LISTEN TO
Hindi_290823_Superannuation savings .mp3 image

Pre-retirees encouraged to boost super savings against inflation

SBS Hindi

29/08/202307:19
