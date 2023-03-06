India report : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused of insulting India overseas

BJP accuses Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of insulting India's democracy on foreign land.

PM jealous as he was not invited to Cambridge University like Rahul Gandhi, says Congress.

Neiphiu Rio, Conrad Sangma take oath as Nagaland, Meghalaya chief ministers respectively, in presence of PM Modi.

Manik Saha to takes oath as chief minister of Tripura.

AAP attacks Delhi LG VK Saxena over 2002 Sabarmati Ashram assault case.