India report : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused of insulting India overseas

India: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Address Press Conference On The Bharat Jodo Yatra

Former Congress president and MP Rahul Gandhi. (Photo by Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times/Sipa USA) Credit: Hindustan Times/Sipa USA

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 08/03/2023

  • BJP accuses Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of insulting India's democracy on foreign land.
  • PM jealous as he was not invited to Cambridge University like Rahul Gandhi, says Congress.
  • Neiphiu Rio, Conrad Sangma take oath as Nagaland, Meghalaya chief ministers respectively, in presence of PM Modi.
  • Manik Saha to takes oath as chief minister of Tripura.
  • AAP attacks Delhi LG VK Saxena over 2002 Sabarmati Ashram assault case.
  • CBI interrogates former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad in land for jobs scam case.
Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Fa
cebook 
and
Twitter.


'Reinforcing strong bond': Australian Prime Minister ahead of his India trip

SBS Hindi

06/03/202310:52
'Tears in my eyes'; WorldPride participant reflects on march across Sydney's Harbour Bridge

SBS Hindi

08/03/202308:49
Sydneysiders celebrate Holi as a day of harmony

SBS Hindi

08/03/202313:43
