India report : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused of insulting India overseas

- BJP accuses Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of insulting India's democracy on foreign land.
- PM jealous as he was not invited to Cambridge University like Rahul Gandhi, says Congress.
- Neiphiu Rio, Conrad Sangma take oath as Nagaland, Meghalaya chief ministers respectively, in presence of PM Modi.
- Manik Saha to takes oath as chief minister of Tripura.
- AAP attacks Delhi LG VK Saxena over 2002 Sabarmati Ashram assault case.
- CBI interrogates former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad in land for jobs scam case.
LISTEN TO
'Reinforcing strong bond': Australian Prime Minister ahead of his India trip
SBS Hindi
06/03/202310:52
LISTEN TO
'Tears in my eyes'; WorldPride participant reflects on march across Sydney's Harbour Bridge
SBS Hindi
08/03/202308:49
LISTEN TO
Sydneysiders celebrate Holi as a day of harmony
SBS Hindi
08/03/202313:43