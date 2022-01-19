India Report: Congress-led UPA government under fire over Antrix-Devas deal

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media during her press conference at National Media Centre in New Delhi. Source: AAP Image/Naveen Sharma / SOPA Images/Sipa USA
Published 19 January 2022 at 5:14pm, updated 19 January 2022 at 5:26pm
Presented by Vishvaratna Srivastava
Source: SBS
In this latest SBS Hindi report from India: Politics intensifies over Enforcement Directorate's action in Punjab illegal sand mining case; Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slams Congress-led UPA government on Antrix-Devas deal; Aam Admi Party nominates Bhagwant Mann as their chief ministerial candidate in Punjab and more.
Published 19 January 2022 at 5:14pm, updated 19 January 2022 at 5:26pm
Presented by Vishvaratna Srivastava
Source: SBS
Share