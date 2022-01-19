SBS Hindi

India Report: Congress-led UPA government under fire over Antrix-Devas deal

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media during her press conference at National Media Centre in New Delhi. Source: AAP Image/Naveen Sharma / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Published 19 January 2022 at 5:14pm, updated 19 January 2022 at 5:26pm
Presented by Vishvaratna Srivastava
In this latest SBS Hindi report from India: Politics intensifies over Enforcement Directorate's action in Punjab illegal sand mining case; Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slams Congress-led UPA government on Antrix-Devas deal; Aam Admi Party nominates Bhagwant Mann as their chief ministerial candidate in Punjab and more.  

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

