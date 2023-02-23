India report : Congress party passes key resolutions in its 85th plenary session

- Aiming to revive its electoral fortunes in the coming elections, India's main opposition party Congress passes key resolutions on several fronts in its 85th plenary session
- India's Central Bureau of Investigation arrests deputy chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, for alleged irregularities in liquor policy
- Elections are underway today in the north-eastern states of Nagaland and Meghalaya. Results of three states, including Tripura on 2 March
READ MORE
"It's a privilege to be appointed as chair of Centre for Australia-India relations ": Swati Dave
LISTEN TO
'Humans of Australia', connecting people through stories
SBS Hindi
23/02/202307:11