India report : Congress party passes key resolutions in its 85th plenary session

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 27/02/2023

  • Aiming to revive its electoral fortunes in the coming elections, India's main opposition party Congress passes key resolutions on several fronts in its 85th plenary session
  •  India's Central Bureau of Investigation arrests deputy chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, for alleged irregularities in liquor policy
  • Elections are underway today in the north-eastern states of Nagaland and Meghalaya. Results of three states, including Tripura on 2 March
