India report: Congress questions PM Modi's silence over alleged Chinese intrusions

Congress MP Manish Tewari at Parliament House in New Delhi, India.

Congress MP Manish Tewari at Parliament House in New Delhi, India. Source: Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Published 24 November 2021 at 5:02pm, updated 24 November 2021 at 5:05pm
Presented by Vishvaratna Srivastava
In this latest news from India in Hindi: Controversy over Congress leader Manish Tewari's new book that criticises government's response to the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks; Congress questions Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over alleged Chinese intrusions in Arunachal Pradesh and more.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture above.

