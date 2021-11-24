India report: Congress questions PM Modi's silence over alleged Chinese intrusions

Published 24 November 2021 at 5:02pm, updated 24 November 2021 at 5:05pm
Presented by Vishvaratna Srivastava
Source: SBS
In this latest news from India in Hindi: Controversy over Congress leader Manish Tewari's new book that criticises government's response to the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks; Congress questions Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over alleged Chinese intrusions in Arunachal Pradesh and more.
