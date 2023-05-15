India report: Congress registers decisive win against BJP in Karnataka Assembly election

Indian Congressman General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala (L), Indian Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (C) with senior congress leader D K Shivkumar (2-L) and Siddaramaiah (2-R) with congress leader KC Venugopal (R) during Congress Party press conference and celebrations of the party's victory in the Karnataka Assembly election, Bangalore, India, 13 May 2023. Source: EPA / JAGADEESH NV/EPA