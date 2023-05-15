India report: Congress registers decisive win against BJP in Karnataka Assembly election

INDIA REGIONAL ELECTIONS

Indian Congressman General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala (L), Indian Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (C) with senior congress leader D K Shivkumar (2-L) and Siddaramaiah (2-R) with congress leader KC Venugopal (R) during Congress Party press conference and celebrations of the party's victory in the Karnataka Assembly election, Bangalore, India, 13 May 2023. Source: EPA / JAGADEESH NV/EPA

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 15/05/2023

  • Congress defeats Bharatiya Janata Party in the southern state of Karnataka
  • Opposition parties rally together to formulate a strategy against the ruling BJP 
  • Indian Navy and Narcotics Control Bureau seizes around 2,500 kg of drugs, suspect from Pakistan detained  
  • Aam Aadmi Party wins Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat in the northern state of Punjab
