India report: Congress warns Indian banks about Adani group risks

ADANI

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani. Source: AAP / Cameron Laird/AAPIMAGE

Published 26 August 2022 at 12:51pm
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India.

  • Indian banks are at risk from the Indian company Adani groups, says the main opposition Congress party
  • Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of Delhi, accuses the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of luring his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members in order to topple him
  • India aims to roll out 5G services by October this year
