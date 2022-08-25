India report: Congress warns Indian banks about Adani group risks

- Indian banks are at risk from the Indian company Adani groups, says the main opposition Congress party
- Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of Delhi, accuses the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of luring his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members in order to topple him
- India aims to roll out 5G services by October this year
Adelaide prepares for a big Ganesh Utsav this year, featuring a 21 feet tall idol of Lord Ganesha
SBS Hindi
25/08/202212:36
Are there any government programs to help women achieve financial independence?
SBS Hindi
26/08/202210:37