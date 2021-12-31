India report: Delhi, Mumbai see surge in COVID cases

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
People wait outside a Delhi metro station as public transport restrictions were imposed due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in India's national capital. Source: EPA/RAJAT GUPTA via AAP Photos
Published 31 December 2021 at 3:14pm
Presented by SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
In the latest SBS Hindi India report: India reports first 'death from Omicron'; Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds rally in Uttarakhand and more.
Published 31 December 2021 at 3:14pm
Presented by SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
Share