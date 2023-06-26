India report: Indian Prime Minister Modi receives Egypt's highest civilian award 'Order of the Nile'

- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured with Egypt's highest civilian award 'Order of Nile'
- Amazon and Google promise big investments in India
- India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacks opposition Congress party on the 48th anniversary of the Emergency Proclamation; Congress hits back at Modi's silence on Manipur (northeastern India)
- After resolving to fight together against the ruling BJP, the opposition parties decide to meet again over seat division.
Cairo, June 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Great Pyramid of Giza, in Cairo, on Sunday. (ANI Photo) Credit: ANI/ANI/ PIB
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 26/06/2023
