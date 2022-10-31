India report: Election dates for western state of Gujarat announced

- Election Commission (EC) announces assembly election dates for the western Indian state of Gujarat, polling to take place in two phases, counting on 8 December
- India rejects references to the northern Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir in latest China-Pak statement
- India asks Canada to prevent anti-India activities by individuals, groups based there
- India urges world communities to collectively call out those who provide safe havens to terrorists, come to their defence
Need for education and awareness campaigns on Swastika to avoid misunderstanding
Diwali 2022: Diwali flavour brightens up Blacktown mood
BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Sydney bakes world's largest eggless cake
