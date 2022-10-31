SBS Hindi

India report: Election dates for western state of Gujarat announced

India: CEC Announces Dates Of Gujarat Assembly Elections

NEW DELHI, INDIA - NOVEMBER 3: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar(centre) at the press conference to announce dates for the Gujarat Assembly Elections at Akashvani Bhawan on November 3, 2022 in New Delhi, India. Credit: Hindustan Times/Sipa USA/AAP Image

Published 4 November 2022 at 4:27pm
By SBS Hindi
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 04/11/2022

  • Election Commission (EC) announces assembly election dates for the western Indian state of Gujarat, polling to take place in two phases, counting on 8 December
  • India rejects references to the northern Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir in latest China-Pak statement
  • India asks Canada to prevent anti-India activities by individuals, groups based there
  • India urges world communities to collectively call out those who provide safe havens to terrorists, come to their defence
