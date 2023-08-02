India report : Five deaths reported in north India amidst violent incidents

India: Haryana Nuh violence

GURUGRAM, INDIA - AUGUST 1: Police personnel conduct a flag march due to security reasons at Nuh near Bus Stand on August 1, 2023 in Nuh, India. Credit: Hindustan Times/Sipa USA/AAP Image

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 2/08/2023

  • Five deaths have been confirmed in the violence in Nuh district of Haryana (northern India)
  • Absolute breakdown of constitutional machinery in Manipur (northeast), says Supreme Court
  • Delhi services Bill introduced in Lok Sabha (lower house) amid Opposition protest
  • G20 Ministerial Conference on Women’s Empowerment begins today in Gandhinagar (west)
