India report : Five deaths reported in north India amidst violent incidents

- Five deaths have been confirmed in the violence in Nuh district of Haryana (northern India)
- Absolute breakdown of constitutional machinery in Manipur (northeast), says Supreme Court
- Delhi services Bill introduced in Lok Sabha (lower house) amid Opposition protest
- G20 Ministerial Conference on Women’s Empowerment begins today in Gandhinagar (west)
