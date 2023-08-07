India report : Fresh violence erupts in India's northeastern state of Manipur

India Ethnic Clashes

FILE- Armed tribal Kuki community members patrol near a de facto front-line dissecting the area into two ethnic zones in Churachandpur, in Manipur, India, June 20, 2023 Source: AP / Altaf Qadri/AP/AAP Image

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 07/08/2023

  • Fresh violence erupts in India's northeastern state of Manipur
  • All eyes set on the Speaker of India's lower house after the Supreme Court orders a stay on the leader of opposition Congress party Rahul Gandhi's conviction.
  • India's lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 successfully enters Moon's orbit
  • India's Project Cheetah in crisis after the death of nine felines
