India report : Government calls all-party meeting ahead of monsoon session of Parliament

- Indian government convenes all-party meeting tomorrow, ahead Monsoon Session of Parliament
- Third G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting concludes in Gandhinagar (western India)
- The fourth G-20 Employment Working Group and the Labour and Ministers' Meeting begins in Indore (central India) today
- India Meteorological Department forecasts more rain for northern parts of India
New stage production in Sydney combines satire and comedy to shed light on societal issues
SBS Hindi
18/07/202310:29
Floods and severe rain cause havoc worldwide
SBS Hindi
17/07/202306:44
Skilled migrants regret moving to Australia, citing 'easier' parent visa options elsewhere
SBS Hindi
19/07/202310:13