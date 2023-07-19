India report : Government calls all-party meeting ahead of monsoon session of Parliament

Ministers out side of Indian Parliament

Indian Parliament House (Representative image). Source: SIPA USA / Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times/Sipa USA

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 19/07/2023

  • Indian government convenes all-party meeting tomorrow, ahead Monsoon Session of Parliament
  • Third G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting concludes in Gandhinagar (western India)
  • The fourth G-20 Employment Working Group and the Labour and Ministers' Meeting begins in Indore (central India) today
  • India Meteorological Department forecasts more rain for northern parts of India


New stage production in Sydney combines satire and comedy to shed light on societal issues

SBS Hindi

18/07/202310:29
Floods and severe rain cause havoc worldwide

SBS Hindi

17/07/202306:44
Skilled migrants regret moving to Australia, citing 'easier' parent visa options elsewhere

SBS Hindi

19/07/202310:13
