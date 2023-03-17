India report: Central government vs opposition over Rahul Gandhi, Adani disrupts Indian parliament again

TMC MPs with the black cloth tied around their mouths protest during the Budget Session of the Parliament

New Delhi, Mar 16 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs with the black cloth tied around their mouths stage a unique protest in the Well of the Rajya Sabha demanding a JPC probe into the allegations against the Adani Group during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/ SansadTV) Credit: ANI/ANI

Listen to the India Report of 17/03/2023.

Key Points
  • BJP’s nationwide campaign to seek Rahul Gandhi's apology over his 'democracy under threat' remark
  • Rahul Gandhi targets BJP by raking up the Adani issue
  • Delhi Police issues notice to Rahul Gandhi for his remark on sexual assault victims
  • Khalistani elements forcefully shut down the Indian consulate in Brisbane
  • Central government warns about Covid spike as Power employees begin strike in Uttar Pradesh
