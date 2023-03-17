India report: Central government vs opposition over Rahul Gandhi, Adani disrupts Indian parliament again

Key Points
- BJP’s nationwide campaign to seek Rahul Gandhi's apology over his 'democracy under threat' remark
- Rahul Gandhi targets BJP by raking up the Adani issue
- Delhi Police issues notice to Rahul Gandhi for his remark on sexual assault victims
- Khalistani elements forcefully shut down the Indian consulate in Brisbane
- Central government warns about Covid spike as Power employees begin strike in Uttar Pradesh
LISTEN TO
Family welfare issues are my priority for Riverstone: Liberal candidate Mohit Kumar
SBS Hindi
17/03/202310:12
LISTEN TO
Australia issues travel advisory for India, says citizens need to be cautious while visiting certain areas
SBS Hindi
16/03/202305:21
LISTEN TO
Sydney to host South Asian Film Festival of Australia
SBS Hindi
15/03/202306:42