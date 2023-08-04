India report : Violence in Haryana triggers blame games among main political parties

Bajrang Dal workers and VHP workers staged protests against the violence in Nuh, Haryana, on August 2, 2023 in Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, India. ( source- AAP)

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 04/08/2023

  • India's main opposition Congress party blames 'politics of polarisation' for violent clashes in northern state of Haryana; Ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) questions Congress party's role and calls violence 'part of larger conspiracy'
  • Fresh violence erupts in Imphal city (northeast)
  • Delhi services Bill introduced in Lok Sabha (lower house of Indian parliament) by voice vote
  • G20 Ministerial Conference on Women’s Empowerment begins today in Gandhinagar (west)
Indian Film Festival of Melbourne shortlists Hindi short film crafted by Malayalam crew

SBS Hindi

03/08/202311:37
'There are no ceilings now': Bollywood star Pallavi Sharda takes key Screen Australia role

SBS Hindi

03/08/202314:55
Additional security required for migrant workers on temporary visas

SBS Hindi

03/08/202307:28
