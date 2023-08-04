India report : Violence in Haryana triggers blame games among main political parties

- India's main opposition Congress party blames 'politics of polarisation' for violent clashes in northern state of Haryana; Ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) questions Congress party's role and calls violence 'part of larger conspiracy'
- Fresh violence erupts in Imphal city (northeast)
- Delhi services Bill introduced in Lok Sabha (lower house of Indian parliament) by voice vote
- G20 Ministerial Conference on Women’s Empowerment begins today in Gandhinagar (west)
LISTEN TO
Indian Film Festival of Melbourne shortlists Hindi short film crafted by Malayalam crew
SBS Hindi
03/08/202311:37
LISTEN TO
'There are no ceilings now': Bollywood star Pallavi Sharda takes key Screen Australia role
SBS Hindi
03/08/202314:55
LISTEN TO
Additional security required for migrant workers on temporary visas
SBS Hindi
03/08/202307:28