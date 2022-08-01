SBS Hindi

India report: Heavy rains and landslides batter northern India

India Landslide

A man and woman sit next to a road, a part of which has caved in due to heavy rain in Dharmsala, Himachal Pradesh state, India, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Source: AP / Ashwini Bhatia/AP/AAP Image

Published 22 August 2022 at 5:11pm
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 22/08/2022

  • Heavy rains and landslides take a heavy toll in northern Indian states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
  • Thousands of angry farmers enter the Indian capital city to lodge their protests against the ruling government for not heeding their demands
  • Fresh troubles for the main opposition Congress party as top leader Anand Sharma resigns from Himachal Pradesh Congress Steering Committee
