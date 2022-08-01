India report: Heavy rains and landslides batter northern India

- Heavy rains and landslides take a heavy toll in northern Indian states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
- Thousands of angry farmers enter the Indian capital city to lodge their protests against the ruling government for not heeding their demands
- Fresh troubles for the main opposition Congress party as top leader Anand Sharma resigns from Himachal Pradesh Congress Steering Committee
‘A woman of colour in steel-capped boots’: Zaneta Mascarenhas’s journey from engineer to MP
SBS Hindi
01/08/202213:34
