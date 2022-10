In this report:





Karnataka High Court upholds hijab ban in educational institutions

Post assembly polls discord continues within Congress party members

Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann to be sworn-in as the Punjab Chief Minister

Indian government claims 22,500 Indians evacuated from Ukraine despite challenges

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.





Advertisement

Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Fa cebook and Twitter .











READ MORE Drumming up support to break the bias







READ MORE Shane Warne and Kimberley Kitching's premature deaths call attention to heart health