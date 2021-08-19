SBS Hindi

India Report in Hindi: Kerala tops the chart with daily COVID-19 cases in the country

SBS Hindi

Covid-19

People wait to get inoculated at a COVID-19 vaccination camp in Kochi, Kerala state, India Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/R S Iyer

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 August 2021 at 10:59am, updated 19 August 2021 at 7:06pm
Presented by Vishvaratna Srivastava
Source: SBS

Catch the latest news from India in Hindi: Kerala records highest daily COVID-19 cases in the country; India observes the unfolding situation in Afghanistan; Bhartiya Janata Party -Trinamool Congress feud continues in West Bengal

Published 19 August 2021 at 10:59am, updated 19 August 2021 at 7:06pm
Presented by Vishvaratna Srivastava
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

READ MORE

'Not confident Indian students can return to Australia when borders open': Barry O’Farrell

Advertisement


READ MORE

Indian High Commissioner in talks with Australian universities over return of students stranded in India



READ MORE

What has Tony Abbott brought back from his recent trade mission to India?



Share

Latest podcast episodes

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

Lighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark Coure

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

NEW MPS FIRST DAY CANBERRA

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह