India Report in Hindi: Kerala tops the chart with daily COVID-19 cases in the country

Published 19 August 2021 at 10:59am, updated 19 August 2021 at 7:06pm
Presented by Vishvaratna Srivastava
Source: SBS
Catch the latest news from India in Hindi: Kerala records highest daily COVID-19 cases in the country; India observes the unfolding situation in Afghanistan; Bhartiya Janata Party -Trinamool Congress feud continues in West Bengal
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.