India report : India again sees a rise in COVID-19 cases

INDIA PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS COVID 19

A child in school uniform wears a face mask in Bangalore, India. (Representative image) Source: EPA / JAGADEESH NV/EPA/AAP Image

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 03/04/2023

  • COVID-19 cases again on the rise in many states of India.
  • Communal violence engulfs the festive season in the eastern Indian states of Bihar and West Bengal.
  • India's main opposition Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to challenge conviction order against him.

