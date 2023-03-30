India report : India again sees a rise in COVID-19 cases

- COVID-19 cases again on the rise in many states of India.
- Communal violence engulfs the festive season in the eastern Indian states of Bihar and West Bengal.
- India's main opposition Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to challenge conviction order against him.
LISTEN TO
'Should Australian women have access to paid period leaves?'
SBS Hindi
30/03/202313:05
LISTEN TO
Australia's first Afghan-born, hijab-wearing federal politician observes Ramadan
SBS Hindi
03/04/202305:32
LISTEN TO
SAFFA is an eye-opener for the broader Australian community to the south Asian talent: MP David Shoebridge
SBS Hindi
03/04/202309:31