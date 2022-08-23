SBS Hindi

India report: India and Bangladesh ink seven key agreements

India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Hold Meeting At Hyderabad House

NEW DELHI, INDIA - SEPTEMBER 6: Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina with Prime minister Narendra Modi prior to delegation levels talk at Hyderabad house on September 6, 2022 in New Delhi, India. Credit: Hindustan Times/Sipa USA/AAP Image

Published 7 September 2022 at 3:17pm
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 07/09/2022

  • India and Bangladesh sign seven key agreements
  • India, Bangladesh to step up fight against radicalism 
  • India's main opposition Congress party to launch 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' today; says it's decisive moment for party's rejuvenation
  • A nasal vaccine against Covid-19, developed by Bharat Biotech, gets approval for restricted use in India
