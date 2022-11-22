SBS Hindi

India report: India-Australia trade deal gives boost to IT, textile and pharma industries

ANTHONY ALBANESE G20 BALI

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese meets India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2022 G20 summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Published 23 November 2022 at 5:36pm
Presented by Vishvaratna Srivastava
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India.

  • 17th round of talks between India and China likely to be held soon over ongoing Ladakh standoff
  • At least six killed in violence in Assam-Meghalaya border; Internet shut in seven districts
  • India-Australia trade agreement will benefit IT, textile, pharma industries, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal
  • Gujarat poll fever heats up prior to voting on 1 December and 5 December 2022
COP27 delivers climate fund breakthrough

22/11/202209:15
Victorian election 2022: Labor leader pledges $10 million for Indian community, Langar at MCG

17/11/202208:19
Victorian election 2022: Who are the Liberal candidates of Indian origin?

16/11/202208:22
SBS Hindi News 23 November 2022: Australia to get cheaper childcare from July 2023

घरेलु हिंसा रोकने में इस तरह मदद कर सकते हैं ऑस्ट्रेलियाई बैंक

Our party is the voice of a diverse Victorian population: New Democrat candidate Amita Ros

Victorian election 2022: What are the challenges for political candidates?