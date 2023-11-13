India report : India secures victory over the Netherlands with 160-run margin in Cricket World Cup 2023

India Cricket WCup

India's captain Rohit Sharma, third left, shakes hands with Netherlands' Paul Van Meekeren after winning the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against Netherlands in Bengaluru, India, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi) Source: AP / Aijaz Rahi/AP/AAPIMAGE

Listen to the SBS Hindi news from India. 13/11/2023

  • India defeats the Netherlands by 160 runs and now will take on New Zealand in the first semi finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Mumbai on Wednesday
  • India votes in favour of a UN resolution condemning Israeli settlements in Palestine  
  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates Diwali with army men at Lepcha, a village located near the Indo-China border in Himachal Pradesh
  • People in north India flout rules and burn crackers despite pollution hovering around dangerous levels
