India report : India secures victory over the Netherlands with 160-run margin in Cricket World Cup 2023

- India defeats the Netherlands by 160 runs and now will take on New Zealand in the first semi finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Mumbai on Wednesday
- India votes in favour of a UN resolution condemning Israeli settlements in Palestine
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates Diwali with army men at Lepcha, a village located near the Indo-China border in Himachal Pradesh
- People in north India flout rules and burn crackers despite pollution hovering around dangerous levels
Why is it crucial to swiftly address financial abuse among vulnerable women?
09/11/202314:45
Dhol player Priya shares her story on breaking barriers for women in music
06/11/202306:30
Sydney Cricket Ground's Diwali festivity includes talks on Australia-India relations
09/11/202307:50