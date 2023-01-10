India report : India calls BBC documentary on PM Modi 'propaganda piece'

- India calls BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi a propaganda piece
- Water security challenges must be addressed for nation, says Indian Prime minister
- Feel like returning home, says Rahul Gandhi as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Jammu & Kashmir (north India)
- India condemns attack on Hindu temples in Australia
LISTEN TO
Russian-speaking siblings share their passion for Hindi
SBS Hindi
10/01/202304:36
LISTEN TO
'Australia must target skilled migrants, not just international students'
SBS Hindi
10/01/202308:04