India report : India calls BBC documentary on PM Modi 'propaganda piece'

India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Launches Multi Crore Projects From MMRDA Grounds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Credit: Hindustan Times/Sipa USA/AAP Image

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi from India. 20/01/2023

  • India calls BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi a propaganda piece
  • Water security challenges must be addressed for nation, says Indian Prime minister
  • Feel like returning home, says Rahul Gandhi as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Jammu & Kashmir (north India)
  • India condemns attack on Hindu temples in Australia
Hindi_100123_Anjali Kamble image

Russian-speaking siblings share their passion for Hindi

SBS Hindi

10/01/202304:36
Hindi_05123_DrAnuj.mp3 image

'Australia must target skilled migrants, not just international students'

SBS Hindi

10/01/202308:04
India-bound travellers offered new destinations, more flights under Qantas-IndiGo partnership

