The Indian government calls for restraint and intensifying diplomatic dialogues on the Russia-Ukraine crisis

The surge in crude oil price poses a risk to the financial stability of the country, says Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Karnataka's Shivamogga town remains tense after the fatal stabbing of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha and more.

