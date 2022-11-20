SBS Hindi

India report: India proposes creation of permanent secretariat to fight terrorism

SBS Hindi

PENNY WONG INDIA BILATERAL MEETING

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 November 2022 at 4:01pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 21/11/2022

Published 21 November 2022 at 4:01pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
  • Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar exhorts the global community to fight unitedly for the 'No Money for Terror' framework; India proposes to set up a Secretariat in New Delhi.
  • India's ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) begins its poll campaign blitz in the western state of Gujarat with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Somnath temple
  • India's main opposition Congress party also begins its poll campaign with its senior leader Rahul Gandhi
  • India crushes New Zealand by 65 runs in the second T20 to win the series.
Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Fa
cebook 
and
Twitter.

LISTEN TO
hindi_181122_sml_anushka.mp3 image

‘I wear my low vision as my crown’: Anushka Singh

SBS Hindi

20/11/202213:37
Advertisement
LISTEN TO
hindi_171122_daninterviewfinal.mp3 image

Victorian election 2022: Labor leader pledges $10 million for Indian community, Langar at MCG

SBS Hindi

17/11/202208:19
LISTEN TO
Hindi_1111_ele-Libs.mp3 image

Victorian election 2022: Who are the Liberal candidates of Indian origin?

SBS Hindi

16/11/202208:22
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Federal independent Andrew Wilkie speaks in response to the Chilcot Report in Melbourne, Thursday, July 7, 2016. (AAP)

SBS Hindi News 21 November 2022: Teal MP Wilkie accuses coal exporters of 'clean coal scam'; demands inquiry

Morgan Freeman with Ghanim Al-Muftah at the World Cup Opening ceremony (SBS).jpg

2022 FIFA World Cup finally kicks off in Qatar

Visually impaired businesswoman using smartphone and earphones during business meeting

‘I wear my low vision as my crown’: Anushka Singh

ANTHONY ALBANESE G20 BALI

दक्षिण पूर्वी एशिया में हुई वैश्विक वार्ताओं का कैसा होगा ऑस्ट्रेलिया पर असर