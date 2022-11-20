India report: India proposes creation of permanent secretariat to fight terrorism

- Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar exhorts the global community to fight unitedly for the 'No Money for Terror' framework; India proposes to set up a Secretariat in New Delhi.
- India's ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) begins its poll campaign blitz in the western state of Gujarat with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Somnath temple
- India's main opposition Congress party also begins its poll campaign with its senior leader Rahul Gandhi
- India crushes New Zealand by 65 runs in the second T20 to win the series.
‘I wear my low vision as my crown’: Anushka Singh
Victorian election 2022: Labor leader pledges $10 million for Indian community, Langar at MCG
Victorian election 2022: Who are the Liberal candidates of Indian origin?
