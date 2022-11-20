India report: India proposes creation of permanent secretariat to fight terrorism

Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar exhorts the global community to fight unitedly for the 'No Money for Terror' framework; India proposes to set up a Secretariat in New Delhi.

India's ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) begins its poll campaign blitz in the western state of Gujarat with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Somnath temple

India's main opposition Congress party also begins its poll campaign with its senior leader Rahul Gandhi