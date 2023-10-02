India report : India celebrates Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary with a cleanliness campaign

- India celebrates Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary by taking up a cleanliness drive
- Khalistan supporters stop the Indian High Commissioner in the UK from entering a Sikh temple in Glasgow
- Citing a lack of support from India, Afghanistan's embassy stopped its India operations from 1 October
- The National Investigation Agency (NIA) blames insurgent groups based in Bangladesh and Myanmar for violence in Manipur (Northeast)
- Indian steeplechaser Avinash Sable sets up a new Asian Games record taking India's Gold medal tally to 13
