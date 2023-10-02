India report : India celebrates Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary with a cleanliness campaign

INDIA PEOPLE GANDHI

epa10217161 An Indian labourer cleans a statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti that marks Gandhi's birth anniversary, in Bangalore, India, 01 October 2022. The 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who is considered the 'Father of the Nation' in India, is celebrated on 02 October 2022. EPA/JAGADEESH NV Source: EPA / JAGADEESH NV/EPA/AAPIMAGE

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 2/10/2023


  • India celebrates Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary by taking up a cleanliness drive
  • Khalistan supporters stop the Indian High Commissioner in the UK from entering a Sikh temple in Glasgow 
  • Citing a lack of support from India, Afghanistan's embassy stopped its India operations from 1 October
  • The National Investigation Agency (NIA) blames insurgent groups based in Bangladesh and Myanmar for violence in Manipur (Northeast) 
  • Indian steeplechaser Avinash Sable sets up a new Asian Games record taking India's Gold medal tally to 13 
Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day
Fa
cebook 
and
Twitter.


LISTEN TO
Hindi_021023_Gandhi Symposium 2023.mp3 image

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Sydney celebrates Mahatma Gandhi's legacy by hosting peace symposium

SBS Hindi

02/10/202310:47
LISTEN TO
Hindi_260923_riju.mp3 image

Passion for Hindi literature motivates IIT graduate to become a poet

SBS Hindi

27/09/202312:50
LISTEN TO
Hindi_23823_nimish-swim.mp3 image

'A lifesaving skill': International students urged to join university swim programs

SBS Hindi

27/09/202309:43
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Voice to Parliament referendum_debate 28 sept 2023 .png

Indian Australians discuss and debate their choices ahead of the Voice Referendum

ANTHONY ALBANESE MELBOURNE VISIT

SBS Hindi Newsflash 02 October 2023: PM 'hopeful' as early voting on referendum begins in four jurisdictions

mah4.jpeg

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Sydney celebrates Mahatma Gandhi's legacy by hosting peace symposium

Australia Explained - Selling your Car - Young Man Taking a Picture of His Car

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में अपनी सेकेंड-हैंड कार कैसे बेचें?