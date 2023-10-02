India report : India celebrates Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary with a cleanliness campaign

epa10217161 An Indian labourer cleans a statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti that marks Gandhi's birth anniversary, in Bangalore, India, 01 October 2022. The 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who is considered the 'Father of the Nation' in India, is celebrated on 02 October 2022. EPA/JAGADEESH NV Source: EPA / JAGADEESH NV/EPA/AAPIMAGE