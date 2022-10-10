India report : India defeats South Africa in the second ODI cricket match

- India wins the second one day international cricket match against South Africa
- India's Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Puri says India will buy petrol and other things on its own terms
- Politics gets murky as state elections in the western Indian state of Gujarat draw close
- Election Commission freezes party name and symbol for both factions of Maharashtra's (west) prominent political party Shiv Sena
For the Indian community, Diwali Mela (fair) is an opportunity to reconnect with cultural roots and to introduce children to the rich culture and heritage of the country. Last Sunday, Blacktown Diwali Mela entertained Sydney-siders with super-energetic dance performances and delicious Indian food. Listen to this podcast to find out what the attendees and participants thought about the event.
07/10/202209:05
Dussehra festival returned to Australia after two years of social distancing and restrictions as the Indian community celebrated the auspicious festival with family and friends.
06/10/202208:48
Australia Alludu, a social media group that was started a few years ago, is helping new immigrants and overseas students settle into Australian life. Surender Reddy, an immigration agent who supports the group, has been interviewed by SBS Hindi in this podcast. He shares some tips for migrants, as well as what the group is up to.
07/10/202211:22