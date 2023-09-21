India report: India expels Canadian diplomat, accuses Canada of interfering in internal affairs

Canada India Sikh Slain

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, walks past Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at Raj Ghat, Mahatma Gandhi's cremation site, during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. Source: The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick/AP/AAPImage

Listen to the SBS Hindi news from India. 20/09/2023


  • Prime Minister Modi says the move to the new Parliament building is the beginning of a new future
  • Lok Sabha likely to discuss Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament special session today
  • Opposition calls Women’s Reservation Bill 'election jumla' and 'huge betrayal'
  • Uttar Pradesh will have a new Vidhan Bhavan building soon in the state capital
  • India expels Canadian diplomat as tensions escalate between the two countries

