India Report: India fears third wave as COVID-19 cases surge

india

People stand in a queue for COVID testing at the railway station in the southern Indian city of Bangalore. Source: AAP Image/EPA/JAGADEESH NV

Published 12 January 2022 at 3:08pm, updated 12 January 2022 at 3:16pm
Presented by Vishvaratna Srivastava
In this latest SBS Hindi report from India: Coronavirus cases continue to rise in India; India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hits out at the opposition Congress party over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach; Ban on ritual bath on Hindu festival of Makar Sankranti due to COVID-19 spread and more.

