India report: India is a top-tier partner to Australia: PM Albanese in India

INDIA AUSTRALIA DIPLOMACY

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (L) is welcomed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a ceremonial reception at the Presidential House in New Delhi. Source: EPA / HARISH TYAGI/EPA

Listen to the India Report of 10/03/2023.

  • Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese calls India a 'top-tier' partner
  • India-Australia CEO Forum held in Mumbai
  •  ED arrests Manish Sisodia on money laundering charges in Delhi excise policy case
  •  Delhi gets new Health and education ministers
  • Kiran Rijiju calls Rahul Gandhi a threat to 'India’s unity', Congress retorts by calling the minister a ‘disgrace’
  • Radar systems for joint NASA-ISRO mission arrive in India
LISTEN TO
Hindi_080323_MWAFinal.mp3 image

'One size does not fit all': Calls for cultural responsiveness for CALD victims of family violence

SBS Hindi

10/03/202312:04
LISTEN TO
hindi_070323_caldwriters_panelWeb.mp3 image

International Women's Day 2023: What barriers do CALD women writers face in their creative journey?

SBS Hindi

09/03/202310:51
LISTEN TO
hindi_060323_worldpride original.mp3 image

'Tears in my eyes'; WorldPride participant reflects on march across Sydney's Harbour Bridge

SBS Hindi

08/03/202308:49
