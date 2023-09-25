India report: India kick starts medal hunt at Asian Games 2023 with 5 medals

Amid the India-Canada row, India cracks down on foreign-based Khalistan supporters by confiscating their property and invoking anti-terror law

India lodges a strong protest against China for not giving visas to Indian players hailing from the far northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh

The Opposition parties hit out against a BJP MP for targeting a Muslim MP in the Parliament

India clinches three silver and two bronze medals on the first day of the Asian Games