India report: India kick starts medal hunt at Asian Games 2023 with 5 medals

China Asian Games Shooting

Silver medallist team India's Ramita, left, Mehuli Ghosh, center, and Ashi Chouksey pose with their medals during the awards ceremony of the women's 10-meter air rifle team final at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. Source: AP / Aijaz Rahi/AP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the SBS Hindi news from India. 25/09/2023

  • Amid the India-Canada row, India cracks down on foreign-based Khalistan supporters by confiscating their property and invoking anti-terror law
  • India lodges a strong protest against China for not giving visas to Indian players hailing from the far northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh 
  • The Opposition parties hit out against a BJP MP for targeting a Muslim MP in the Parliament     
  • India clinches three silver and two bronze medals on the first day of the Asian Games 
  • India defeats Australia by 99 runs in the rain-curtailed second ODI match
Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm daily and follow us on
Fa
cebook and 
Twitter.

LISTEN TO
Hindi_25923_india-canada-expert.mp3 image

Escalating India-Canada diplomatic row: Why Australia should pay attention to its vibrant Indian diaspora

SBS Hindi

25/09/202311:04
LISTEN TO
Hindi_210923_India Canada.mp3 image

Diplomatic relations between Canada and India sink to a low

SBS Hindi

21/09/202306:43
LISTEN TO
hindi_210923_mobile women shed.mp3 image

ACT's Women's Shed hits the road, pioneering a trailblazing transformation

SBS Hindi

25/09/202309:08
Share

Latest podcast episodes

protest 2.jpg

SBS Hindi Newsflash 25 September 2023: Group of Sikhs protests against Australia's stand on India-Canada row

image-1.jpg

Escalating India-Canada diplomatic row: Why Australia should pay attention to its vibrant Indian diaspora

Hard work of the student

वार्षिक परीक्षा के नज़दीक आने के साथ बढ़ रहा है छात्रों का तनाव

sunita ji shed.jpg

ACT's Women's Shed hits the road, pioneering a trailblazing transformation