India report: India loses by 5 wickets to Pakistan in Asia Cup Super-4 clash

Published 5 September 2022 at 3:41pm
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 05/04/2022

  • India loses a nail-biting Super Four Round big T20 match against Pakistan by five wickets in Dubai
  • Industry tycoon and former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry dies in a tragic car accident in the western Indian state of Maharashtra
  • India's foreign minister S Jaishankar emphasises the importance of the Indo-Pacific region
