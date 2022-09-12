SBS Hindi

India report: India mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II

India Britain Queen

Artist Manas Sahoo creates a sand art as tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, on a beach in Puri, India, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Source: AP / AP/AAP Image

Published 12 September 2022 at 3:45pm
By SBS Hindi
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 12/09/2022

  • India observes one-day state mourning on 11 September as a mark of respect to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
  • Main opposition Congress party's high command decides to make the voter's list of delegates available to candidates running for the party president's post.
  • Ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) trade charges on alleged corruption in the purchase of low-floor buses.
After recently being allocated just over 12,000 visa slots for its skilled migration program in 2022-23, the New South Wales government has released new visa conditions and included employment requirements for applicants of Subclass 190 and 491 visas.

12/09/202206:24
Shwetambra Barar Tandon says she was one of five Indian Australians who met Queen Elizabeth II in 2006 in Sydney. In an interview with SBS Hindi, Ms Tandon shared her personal experience of meeting the Queen.

12/09/202206:17
The Haute Multicultural Fashion Show aims to integrate migrant designers into the mainstream Australian fashion industry. Recently, the Australian- Indian Sports Educational and Cultural Society (AISECS) hosted a runway show at the Billich gallery in Sydney which featured designers from India, Bangladesh, Italy, Croatia, Palestine, Jordan, New Zealand and Australia.

12/09/202207:55
SBS Hindi News 12 September 2022: Government promises extra sitting days to make up for Parliament suspension

Fashion show aims to celebrate diversity and multiculturalism

Remembering Queen Elizabeth II: 'Meeting her is the most treasured memory I have'

NSW changes visa rules for its skilled migration program in 2022-23