India report: India mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II

- India observes one-day state mourning on 11 September as a mark of respect to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
- Main opposition Congress party's high command decides to make the voter's list of delegates available to candidates running for the party president's post.
- Ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) trade charges on alleged corruption in the purchase of low-floor buses.
After recently being allocated just over 12,000 visa slots for its skilled migration program in 2022-23, the New South Wales government has released new visa conditions and included employment requirements for applicants of Subclass 190 and 491 visas.
12/09/202206:24
Shwetambra Barar Tandon says she was one of five Indian Australians who met Queen Elizabeth II in 2006 in Sydney. In an interview with SBS Hindi, Ms Tandon shared her personal experience of meeting the Queen.
12/09/202206:17
The Haute Multicultural Fashion Show aims to integrate migrant designers into the mainstream Australian fashion industry. Recently, the Australian- Indian Sports Educational and Cultural Society (AISECS) hosted a runway show at the Billich gallery in Sydney which featured designers from India, Bangladesh, Italy, Croatia, Palestine, Jordan, New Zealand and Australia.
12/09/202207:55