India report: Indian Prime Minister releases African cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh

Professor Suresh Bhargava is a well-known multidisciplinary scientist and is the Dean (Indian research partnerships) and Founding Director of the Centre for Advanced Materials & Industrial Chemistry (CAMIC) at RMIT University. He has successfully translated his research into emission control technologies for industries. Winner of some of the most prestigious awards in engineering and science, including the ‘CHEMECA medal, he is now honoured for his significant service to tertiary education, and Australia-India relations. Listen to this podcast to learn about his work and patented research on gold-based Metallo- drug.