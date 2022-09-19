India report: Indian Prime Minister releases African cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh

- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advice on the Ukraine war to Russian President Putin made international headlines
- Main opposition Congress party fights to remain relevant through its Bharat Jodo Yatra.
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases African cheetah in the wild
Professor Suresh Bhargava is a well-known multidisciplinary scientist and is the Dean (Indian research partnerships) and Founding Director of the Centre for Advanced Materials & Industrial Chemistry (CAMIC) at RMIT University. He has successfully translated his research into emission control technologies for industries. Winner of some of the most prestigious awards in engineering and science, including the ‘CHEMECA medal, he is now honoured for his significant service to tertiary education, and Australia-India relations. Listen to this podcast to learn about his work and patented research on gold-based Metallo- drug.
17/06/202213:27
Shwetambra Barar Tandon says she was one of five Indian Australians who met Queen Elizabeth II in 2006 in Sydney. In an interview with SBS Hindi, Ms Tandon shared her personal experience of meeting the Queen.
12/09/202206:17
After recently being allocated just over 12,000 visa slots for its skilled migration program in 2022-23, the New South Wales government has released new visa conditions and included employment requirements for applicants of Subclass 190 and 491 visas.
12/09/202206:24