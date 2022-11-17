India report: India reacts after Pakistan raises Kashmir issue at UNGA

- India reiterates its stand on the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir, hits back after Pakistan rakes the issue at United Nation General Assembly (UNGA)
- Global meet on combating terror financing begins today in the Indian capital city of Delhi
- India's main opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi targets Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar during Bharat Jodo Yatra
- Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a coalition of over forty Indian farmers' unions, declares 19 November as ‘Fateh Diwas’
LISTEN TO
Victorian election 2022: Labor leader pledges $10 million for Indian community, Langar at MCG
SBS Hindi
17/11/202208:19
LISTEN TO
Meet Devika, 22, who has been named Brimbank City Council's Young Citizen this year
SBS Hindi
27/10/202208:30