India report: India reacts after Pakistan raises Kashmir issue at UNGA

Indonesia G20

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, speaks with Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the G20 Leaders' Summit, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022. Credit: Willy Kurniawan/AP/AAP Image

Published 18 November 2022 at 3:58pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 18/11/2022

  • India reiterates its stand on the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir, hits back after Pakistan rakes the issue at United Nation General Assembly (UNGA)
  • Global meet on combating terror financing begins today in the Indian capital city of Delhi
  • India's main opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi targets Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar during Bharat Jodo Yatra
  • Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a coalition of over forty Indian farmers' unions, declares 19 November as ‘Fateh Diwas’
Victorian election 2022: Labor leader pledges $10 million for Indian community, Langar at MCG

17/11/202208:19
Meet Devika, 22, who has been named Brimbank City Council's Young Citizen this year

27/10/202208:30
Albanese to visit India next year, invites Modi to visit Canberra

SBS Hindi News 17 November 2022: Emergency Management Minister Senator Murray Watt says flood crisis could cost billions

फिरौती नहीं मिलने पर सप्ताहांत तक और निजी जानकारी सार्वजानिक कर सकते हैं मेडिबैंक डेटा हैकर

Victorian election 2022: Labor leader pledges $10 million for Indian community, Langar at MCG

Fiji news : 17 November 2022