India report: India reiterates calls to restore democracy and end violence in Myanmar

- India rejects Pakistan's objection to G20 meet in disputed Jammu and Kashmir
- India urges cessation of violence in Myanmar and calls for peace and democracy
- Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh demand further probe into Asad’s encounter
- Opposition criticises deletion of Maulana Azad’s name from NCERT textbook
- Veteran leader Sharad Pawar meets Rahul Gandhi for talks on opposition unity
Australian local councils call for more affordable electric vehicles
14/04/202306:32
Challenging stereotypes: Why Jatinder chose nursing as his career in Australia
11/04/202312:32
'The Three Seas', a beautiful blend of modern Australian jazz and Indian folk Baul music
03/04/202318:14