India report: India reiterates calls to restore democracy and end violence in Myanmar

Myanmar Airstrike

This photo provided by the Kyunhla Activists Group shows aftermath of an airstrike in Pazigyi village in Sagaing Region's Kanbalu Township, Myanmar, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Credit: AP/AAP Image

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 14/04/2023

  • India rejects Pakistan's objection to G20 meet in disputed Jammu and Kashmir
  • India urges cessation of violence in Myanmar and calls for peace and democracy
  • Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh demand further probe into Asad’s encounter
  • Opposition criticises deletion of Maulana Azad’s name from NCERT textbook
  • Veteran leader Sharad Pawar meets Rahul Gandhi for talks on opposition unity
