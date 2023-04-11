India report : India rejects China's protest over Indian Home Minister's trip to Arunachal Pradesh

- India rejects China's objection to Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh (north east)
- Indian Home Minister Amit Shah slams main opposition party leader Rahul Gandhi, says Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister again with full majority
- Ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) releases first list of candidates for the assembly elections in Karnataka (South)
- International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowers India’s growth projection to 5.9 per cent for current fiscal
