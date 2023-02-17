India report : India retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy, beat Australia by 6 wickets in 2nd Test

Indian government launches a scathing attack on US's billionaire George Soros accusing him of targeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and democracy

Politics in the western state of India Maharashtra hots up after the Election Commission of India grants the bow and arrow symbol to the breakaway Shivsena party faction.

India's main opposition party Congress to take stock of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and decide further course in its 85th plenary session beginning Friday