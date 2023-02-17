India report : India retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy, beat Australia by 6 wickets in 2nd Test

- Indian government launches a scathing attack on US's billionaire George Soros accusing him of targeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and democracy
- Politics in the western state of India Maharashtra hots up after the Election Commission of India grants the bow and arrow symbol to the breakaway Shivsena party faction.
- India's main opposition party Congress to take stock of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and decide further course in its 85th plenary session beginning Friday
- India wins the second consecutive test match against Australia by 6 wickets
