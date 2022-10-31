SBS Hindi

India report: India says it has substantial, time-tested ties with Russia

PENNY WONG INDIA BILATERAL MEETING

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Published 9 November 2022 at 4:14pm
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 09/11/2022

  • ‘India has a substantial, time-tested relationship with Russia,’ Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
  • Tremors felt in north India after 6.3 magnitude quake jolts Nepal
  • 'Buying Russian oil is to India's advantage, says S Jaishankar
  • India's main opposition Congress party calls demonetisation 'biggest destroyer of livelihoods'
  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails Sikh Gurus for their noble teachings
