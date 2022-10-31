India report: India says it has substantial, time-tested ties with Russia

- ‘India has a substantial, time-tested relationship with Russia,’ Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
- Tremors felt in north India after 6.3 magnitude quake jolts Nepal
- 'Buying Russian oil is to India's advantage, says S Jaishankar
- India's main opposition Congress party calls demonetisation 'biggest destroyer of livelihoods'
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails Sikh Gurus for their noble teachings
Need for education and awareness campaigns on Swastika to avoid misunderstanding
31/10/2022
Diwali 2022: Diwali flavour brightens up Blacktown mood
07/10/2022
'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'
27/10/2022