India report : India slams Turkish government for raking up Kashmir issue at UNHRC

INDIA G20 FOREIGN MINISTERS

epa10498401 A handout photo made available by India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India's Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar (R) welcoming Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as he arrives for the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in New Delhi, India, 02 March 2023. (Representative image) Credit: INDIAN MINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS HANDOUT/EPA

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 06/03/2023

  • Turkish government rakes up the Kashmir issue at the UNHRC; India slams the statements
  • Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss areas of cooperation besides regional and global issues of mutual interest 
  • Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to officially announce the opening of the first foreign university, Deakin University, in India
  • Nine top opposition leaders write an open letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioning investigative agencies' selective attack on opposition parties
'Reinforcing strong bond': Australian Prime Minister ahead of his India trip

06/03/202310:52
No age limit for celebrating 'Love'

16/02/202310:26
Is inflation affecting remittances from Australia?

01/03/202307:22
