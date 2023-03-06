India report : India slams Turkish government for raking up Kashmir issue at UNHRC

- Turkish government rakes up the Kashmir issue at the UNHRC; India slams the statements
- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss areas of cooperation besides regional and global issues of mutual interest
- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to officially announce the opening of the first foreign university, Deakin University, in India
- Nine top opposition leaders write an open letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioning investigative agencies' selective attack on opposition parties
'Reinforcing strong bond': Australian Prime Minister ahead of his India trip
SBS Hindi
06/03/202310:52
No age limit for celebrating 'Love'
SBS Hindi
16/02/202310:26
Is inflation affecting remittances from Australia?
SBS Hindi
01/03/202307:22