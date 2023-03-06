India report : India slams Turkish government for raking up Kashmir issue at UNHRC

epa10498401 A handout photo made available by India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India's Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar (R) welcoming Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as he arrives for the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in New Delhi, India, 02 March 2023. (Representative image) Credit: INDIAN MINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS HANDOUT/EPA