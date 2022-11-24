SBS Hindi

India report : India slams US Commission's religious freedom report

EGYPT INDIA DIPLOMACY

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (L) attending a meeting. Source: EPA / KHALED ELFIQI/EPA/AAP Image

Published 25 November 2022 at 3:51pm, updated 25 November 2022 at 4:24pm
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 25/11/2022

  • India criticises US Commission's religious freedom report
  • Efforts to sanction terrorists behind 26/11 blocked for political reasons: India at the UN
  • Jama Masjid, located in the capital city of Delhi, withdraws ban on entry of girls following backlash
  • Election campaign gets intense in the western Indian state of Gujarat
