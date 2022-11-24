India report : India slams US Commission's religious freedom report

- India criticises US Commission's religious freedom report
- Efforts to sanction terrorists behind 26/11 blocked for political reasons: India at the UN
- Jama Masjid, located in the capital city of Delhi, withdraws ban on entry of girls following backlash
- Election campaign gets intense in the western Indian state of Gujarat
'I miss India tours', says Wasim Akram
24/11/202211:08
Victorian election 2022: Deepak Joshi says Greens party is for 'what is right not what is profitable'
24/11/202211:07
Victorian election 2022: What are the challenges for political candidates?
23/11/202208:00