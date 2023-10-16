- India will bid to host the Summer Olympic Games in 2036, according to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- 2028 Los Angeles Olympics to have five new sports including Cricket
- India brings 918 Indian citizens back from trouble-torn Israel
- India slips four places to 111 among 125 countries in the Global Hunger Index
- Afghanistan stuns One-day Cricket World Cup champions England by handing over 69 runs defeat
India report : India to bid for hosting 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games
epa10916737 Indian security personnel stand guard at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, 13 October 2023. Source: EPA / DIVYAKANT SOLANKI/EPA/AAP Image
