India report : India to bid for hosting 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games

INDIA CRICKET

epa10916737 Indian security personnel stand guard at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, 13 October 2023. Source: EPA / DIVYAKANT SOLANKI/EPA/AAP Image

Listen to this SBS Hindi news from India. 16/10/2023

  • India will bid to host the Summer Olympic Games in 2036, according to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • 2028 Los Angeles Olympics to have five new sports including Cricket
  • India brings 918 Indian citizens back from trouble-torn Israel
  • India slips four places to 111 among 125 countries in the Global Hunger Index
  • Afghanistan stuns One-day Cricket World Cup champions England by handing over 69 runs defeat
