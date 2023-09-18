India report : India dominates Asia Cup, secures victory over Sri Lanka with 10-wicket win

Sri lanka Asia Cup Cricket

Indian players celebrate with the trophy after their win in the Asia Cup cricket final against Sri Lanka, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Sept.17, 2023. (AP Photo/Pankaj Nangia) Source: AP / Pankaj Nangia/AP/AAPIMAGE

Listen to the SBS Hindi news from India. 18/09/2023


  • UNESCO declares Nobel laureate Rabindra Nath Tagore's house in Shantiniketan in West Bengal (eastern India) a World Heritage 
  • India wins big in the Asia Cup defeating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
  • Several opposition parties, including Congress, to press for the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill and Caste-based census in the special parliament session beginning today. 
  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils Rs 130,000 million worth Vishwakarma Scheme for artisans and craftsmen
‘Last Film Show’ director discusses challenges of working with children

'My father liked my fusion of santoor with rock genre the most. It was a validation': artist Rahul Sharma

Here are some tips for maintaining children's dental hygiene

