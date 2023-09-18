India report : India dominates Asia Cup, secures victory over Sri Lanka with 10-wicket win

- UNESCO declares Nobel laureate Rabindra Nath Tagore's house in Shantiniketan in West Bengal (eastern India) a World Heritage
- India wins big in the Asia Cup defeating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
- Several opposition parties, including Congress, to press for the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill and Caste-based census in the special parliament session beginning today.
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils Rs 130,000 million worth Vishwakarma Scheme for artisans and craftsmen
