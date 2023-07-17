India report : India, UAE sign deal to trade using local currencies

UAE INDIA DIPLOMACY

A handout photo made available by the UAE's Presidential Court shows President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of the emirate of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (R) meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L), in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 15 July 2023. Credit: UAE PRESIDENTIAL COURT HANDOUT/EPA

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 17/07/2023

  • India and UAE sign Rupee-Dirham trade pact
  • Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi to set up its campus in Abu Dhabi 
  • Opposition parties meet in the southern city of Bengaluru to devise a common strategy to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)
  • The monsoon session of the Indian Parliament to begin on 20 July, set to face challenging issues including violence in Manipur (north-east), tragic Balasore train accident, inflation and alleged Adani scam
Hindu, Sikh and Muslim communities support NSW's proposed law against religious vilification

