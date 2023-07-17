India report : India, UAE sign deal to trade using local currencies

- India and UAE sign Rupee-Dirham trade pact
- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi to set up its campus in Abu Dhabi
- Opposition parties meet in the southern city of Bengaluru to devise a common strategy to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)
- The monsoon session of the Indian Parliament to begin on 20 July, set to face challenging issues including violence in Manipur (north-east), tragic Balasore train accident, inflation and alleged Adani scam
'Diversify income sources with fluctuating interest rates': says financial expert
Floods and severe rain cause havoc worldwide
