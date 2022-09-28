SBS Hindi

India report: India, US discuss Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and trade

US India Blinken

India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar speaks during a press conference with Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Credit: Saul Loeb/AP/AAP Image

Published 28 September 2022 at 3:12pm
Listen to this SBS Hindi news from India. 28/09/22

  • India, US discuss Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) and trade relations
  • Indian government bans Islamic group the Popular Front of India (PFI) for five years, declares it 'unlawful'
  • Main opposition Congress party slams the government as Rupee (local currency) hits record low
  • Bollywood actress Asha Parekh to get Dadasaheb Phalke Award
The group claiming responsibility for the Optus data breach has said it has deleted the stolen data and dropped its ransom demands. In response to the cyberattack, the Federal Government blamed Optus and criticised it for not protecting consumers. However, Optus says it is doing everything it can to ensure consumers are protected.

28/09/202205:09
A curry festival was organised at Sydney’s Harris Park to boost business for Indian restaurants and retailers that suffered during the COVID pandemic. SBS Hindi speaks to local leaders, business owners and those who attended the festivities.

26/09/202208:55
Two desi/Aussie comedians performed taking the audience to a roller coaster journey of Indian immigrants in 'Tu NRI Banega' - a Hindi gig at the Sydney Fringe Festival this year. It is claimed as Australia’s first Hindi comedy show for the NRIs by the NRIs. Listen to this podcast to know about these young IT professionals who practice this art form to add laughter and nostalgia painting a picture of everyday struggles.

24/09/202214:48
