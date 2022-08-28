India report: India wins T20 cricket match against Pakistan in Asia Cup

- India wins a T20 cricket match against Pakistan in Asia Cup
- India's main opposition Congress party declares elections for the post of its president after more than two decades
- Goa government (west India) gives social media star Sonali Phogat's alleged murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)
RMIT Indian club students celebrate 76th Independence day
28/08/202210:32
Sydney hosts 'Dining in the Dark', an event with a vision
29/08/202209:13
Adelaide prepares for a big Ganesh Utsav this year, featuring a 21 feet tall idol of Lord Ganesha
25/08/202212:36