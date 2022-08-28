SBS Hindi

India report: India wins T20 cricket match against Pakistan in Asia Cup

India's Ambati Rayudu, left, plays a shot during the one day international cricket match of Asia Cup between India and Pakistan in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

India won a thrilling five-wicket win over Pakistan in an Asia Cup Group A match at the Dubai International Stadium on 28 August 2022 (Representative image). Source: AP

Published 29 August 2022 at 5:24pm, updated 29 August 2022 at 5:28pm
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi report from India. 29/08/2022

  • India wins a T20 cricket match against Pakistan in Asia Cup
  • India's main opposition Congress party declares elections for the post of its president after more than two decades
  • Goa government (west India) gives social media star Sonali Phogat's alleged murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)
Hindi_RMIT Indian Club image

RMIT Indian club students celebrate 76th Independence day

SBS Hindi

28/08/202210:32
HINDI_Charity event for visually impaired image

Sydney hosts 'Dining in the Dark', an event with a vision

SBS Hindi

29/08/202209:13
Hindi_2507822_ganesha.mp3 image

Adelaide prepares for a big Ganesh Utsav this year, featuring a 21 feet tall idol of Lord Ganesha

SBS Hindi

25/08/202212:36
